Two-Minute Drill: Five Programs Honored for their Academic Performance

SEMO Athletics had five programs earn NCAA Public Recognition Awards for their perfect 1,000 scores in the most recent multiyear Academic Progress Rate report. Redhawk men's basketball, women's cross country, women's gymnastics, women's tennis, and volleyball teams earned the recognition.

The report is based on NCAA Division I APR data submitted for the past four school years. The APR provides a real-time look at a team's academic success each semester by tracking the academic progress of each student-athlete on scholarship. The APR accounts for eligibility, retention, and graduation and measures each team's academic performance.

SEMO's men's basketball team was one of just 25 schools in the nation with a perfect score, while the women's cross country, women's gymnastics, women's tennis, and volleyball teams were among the top 10% of all squads in their respective sports.

Every sport at SEMO exceeded a score of 950 or better. Women's soccer and women's track & field were nearly perfect, with a 997 and 993 respectively.

SEMO Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Brady Barke congratulated the student-athletes and coaches for continuing to reach high levels of academic success, pointing out the Redhawks' continued commitment to excellence both in the classroom and in competition.