Education
SE Connect/Focus on Southeast
SE Connect is a program connecting listeners and viewers with the people, events and issues at Southeast Missouri State University and the region. It is recorded at the Rust Center for Media in Downtown Cape Girardeau and produced in collaboration with the Department of Mass Media.

Focus on Southeast: The Latest on the Teacher Shortage and Mid-Term Election Polling Analysis

KRCU Public Radio | By Dan Woods
Published December 1, 2022 at 8:54 AM CST
Southeast Missouri State University
\Record podcasts, voiceover, and more inside the Podcasting Booth. This is one part of the EDvolution Center at SEMO.

The College of Education, Health and Human Studies at Southeast educates the region’s nurses, teachers, counselors and health professionals. There are more than 60 undergraduate and graduate programs across seven departments and we sat down with Dr. Joe Pujol, the Dean of the College to learn more.

The 2022 midterm elections are now behind us. What happened to the so called “red-wave” and why didn’t it materialize? We spoke with Dr. Jason Sides, he is associate professor in the Department of Political Science, Philosophy and Religion.

Dan Woods
Dan is a 1994 graduate of Southeast Missouri State University. He majored in radio and minored in political science. He spent three of his four years at Southeast working as a student announcer at KRCU – the beginning of his radio career.
