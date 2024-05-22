SEMO Shares Initial Actions, Next Steps in Show-Me-Center Incident Review

Following the shooting Sunday during Cape Central’s High School graduation ceremony held at the Show Me Center, Southeast Missouri State University has completed an initial assessment to identify its next steps in strengthening safety policies.

“Our Department of Public Safety, Show Me Center, and emergency communications personnel were onsite following Sunday’s events to assist. On Monday, I met with representatives from those offices as well as members of our Finance and Administration, Enrollment Management and Student Success, and General Counsel’s offices to begin reviewing University safety and procedures,” said Dr. Carlos Vargas, president of Southeast Missouri State. “During the meeting, we identified items for the team to fully review, including University business policies which are ongoing.”

Vargas said a meeting was held Tuesday with all employees who manage the University’s event venues and spaces to gather information on types of events held on campus and existing safety protocols. General Counsel’s office is reviewing SEMO’s contracts with outside entities who host events on campus.

“Currently, the level of security is determined by the event promotor or renter,” said Vargas. “One of the items we are evaluating is if there should be changes to standard operations moving forward.”

Vargas said SEMO’s Department of Public Safety has begun building assessments at its venues and will prepare recommendations once completed.

“This is a complex review,” said Vargas, “and after three days, we do not have all the necessary information to share the changes that will be implemented because of this event just yet. I have asked that my team complete their analysis, so that we have actionable steps identified and can begin implementation in the next couple of weeks.”

On Monday, Vargas sent a communication to the University community to share counseling and trauma resources with students, faculty, and staff impacted by Sunday’s events.

“Several of our employees were present at the event either because of their duties or because they were celebrating with family, and we want to make sure they have the support to deal with the impacts of Sunday’s event,” said Vargas. “ I am proud of our Department of Public Safety officers who were among the first to respond and of our Show Me Center staff who assisted in contacting the needed responders and clearing the facility.”

“Most importantly, I want to recognize, again, that this has been a difficult week for so many in our community,” said Vargas. “As an institution whose mission and vocation is to help high school graduates find success, we are deeply saddened this milestone celebration was interrupted for Cape’s graduates because of a senseless act of violence. While we know realistically that there are no actions we can take to completely prevent such acts, we are committed to leading our community in the continual improvement of safety at events held on our campus.”