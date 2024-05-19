Two People Shot During Cape Central HS Graduation at Show-Me-Center

This is a developing story.

Two people were shot following an altercation during the Sunday afternoon graduation for Cape Central High School on May 19.

According to the police report, at around 2:33 PM the Cape Girardeau Police Department received multiple calls regarding gunfire inside the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, away from the graduation area on the upper-level concourse.

School Resource Officers with the Cape Girardeau Public School District were on-scene for high school graduation quickly detaining a person of interest, and giving aid to two victims.

Officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, Southeast Missouri State University Department of Public Safety, Cape Girardeau Sheriff’s Office, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Jackson Police Department, and ATF responded to the scene assisting in building security and crowd control.

The two victims were taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

A person of interest is in custody at the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case was activated.