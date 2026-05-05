The Page Turners Book Club

Join us for our adult popular fiction book club, The Page Turners! Registration is suggested for new participants only. Be sure to include your email address to receive notifications and an invite to our Facebook page! Those attending the meeting are welcome to bring a snack.

For this meeting, we will discuss the book The Man Who Died Seven Times by Yasuhiko Nishizawa. Summary: “In the middle of the family New Year's gathering at his home, Grandfather Fuchigami is murdered. But not for the last time. For his grandson, Hisataro, has fallen into a mysterious time-loop, in which he must relive the same day again and again. Every morning after his grandfather's death, Hisataro wakes up with a chance to find the culprit and prevent the murder. But day after day he fails, despite stumbling across clues aplenty in the shape of secret plots, illicit love affairs and jealous rivalries. With an extremely large inheritance up for grabs, everyone is a suspect -- and Hisataro is beginning to wish he could leave this day behind."

Next month, we will discuss The Ornithologist's Field Guide to Love by India Holton. (Ages 18+)

Accessibility

The library makes every effort to ensure our programs can be enjoyed by all. If you have any concerns about accessibility or need to request specific accommodations, please contact the library.

Food Allergies

We cannot guarantee that food served at this program has not come into contact with tree nuts, soy, or other allergens.