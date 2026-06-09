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Summer Day Camp

Summer Day Camp

Helping children to recognize and understand emotions through stories, games and activities designed to empower children to manage their behavior.

Goal: To help children understand ways to handle emotions in an appropriate manner.

Second Missionary Baptist Church
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Stop Needless Acts of Violence Please-S.N.A.P.
stopneedlessaovplease@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/snap2015

Artist Group Info

felicepatton1204@gmail.com
Second Missionary Baptist Church
835 Beaudean Lane
Cape Girardeau, Missouri 63703
5732709903
felicepatton1204@gmail.com