Summer Day Camp
Summer Day Camp
Helping children to recognize and understand emotions through stories, games and activities designed to empower children to manage their behavior.
Goal: To help children understand ways to handle emotions in an appropriate manner.
Second Missionary Baptist Church
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Stop Needless Acts of Violence Please-S.N.A.P.
stopneedlessaovplease@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
felicepatton1204@gmail.com
Second Missionary Baptist Church
835 Beaudean LaneCape Girardeau, Missouri 63703
5732709903
felicepatton1204@gmail.com