Sing-Along and Play-Along with Jim Gill

Join us for an unforgettable musical experience with award-winning musician and author Jim Gill! Get ready to sing, clap, and dance along as Jim brings his unique blend of music and play to life, transforming the concert hall into a joyful family room. This interactive event invites children, parents, and grandparents to share in the fun—singing, dancing, and playing together. Don’t miss this lively celebration of music and family! (ages 0-11)

Accessibility: The library makes every effort to ensure our programs can be enjoyed by all. If you have any concerns about accessibility or need to request specific accommodations, please contact the library.

Accompanying Adults: This program is designed for children and accompanying adults. Please plan to attend and be engaged with your child for this program. Drop-offs will not be permitted.

This event is supported by the Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act as administered by the Missouri State Library, a division of the Office of the Secretary of State.