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S.N.A.P Junteenth Commu.n.i.t.y. Prayer Walk

S.N.A.P Junteenth Commu.n.i.t.y. Prayer Walk

Stop Needless Acts of violence Please (S.N.A.P.) will host this Free event.

Donations Accepted. Praying for our City. We're expecting our Mayor Robert Guard to speak and our Council Woman Ward 2 Tameka Randle to say a few words toward the future of Cape Girardeau. Join us as we walk around the courthouse square!

Ivers Square
09:00 AM - 10:00 AM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Stop Needless Acts of Violence Please-S.N.A.P.
stopneedlessaovplease@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/snap2015

Artist Group Info

Felice Patton
felicepatton1204@gmail.com
Ivers Square
44 North Lorimier
Cape Girardeau, Missouri 63701