S.N.A.P Junteenth Commu.n.i.t.y. Prayer Walk
S.N.A.P Junteenth Commu.n.i.t.y. Prayer Walk
Stop Needless Acts of violence Please (S.N.A.P.) will host this Free event.
Donations Accepted. Praying for our City. We're expecting our Mayor Robert Guard to speak and our Council Woman Ward 2 Tameka Randle to say a few words toward the future of Cape Girardeau. Join us as we walk around the courthouse square!
Ivers Square
09:00 AM - 10:00 AM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Stop Needless Acts of Violence Please-S.N.A.P.
stopneedlessaovplease@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Felice Patton
felicepatton1204@gmail.com
Ivers Square
44 North LorimierCape Girardeau, Missouri 63701