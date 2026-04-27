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Riverside Book Club - Perryville

Riverside Book Club - Perryville

Consider joining one of our Riverside Regional Library branch book clubs! This month we’ll be reading the historical fiction novel “The Berry Pickers” by Amanda Peters. Perryville Book Club meets on the second Monday of the month. For ages 18+ at the Perryville Branch.

Riverside Regional Library, Perryville
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Mon, 11 May 2026

Event Supported By

Riverside Regional Library
(573) 243-8141
eschlichting@rrlmo.org
http://www.riversideregionallibrary.org
Riverside Regional Library, Perryville
800 City Park Drive
Perryville, Missouri 63775
5735476508
eschlichting@rrlmo.org
http://www.riversideregionallibrary.org