Recyle-o-saurus

Unleash your creativity at "Reduce, Reuse, Recycle-o-saurus!" Bring everyday recyclables and transform them into your own unique dinosaur masterpiece to take home. Discover fun ways to help the planet while crafting, learning, and roaring with imagination! All ages welcome—let’s make recycling dino-mite! (ages 6-11)

Accessibility: The library makes every effort to ensure our programs can be enjoyed by all. If you have any concerns about accessibility or need to request specific accommodations, please contact the library.

Accompanying Adults: This program is designed for children and accompanying adults. Please plan to attend and be engaged with your child for this program. Drop-offs will not be permitted.