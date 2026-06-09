Learn to Crochet with Handmade Together: Level 2

Build on your crochet skills in this hands-on class led by the experts at Handmade Together! Designed for those with some crochet experience, you'll learn new stitches and techniques, including double crochet, treble crochet, and how to create classic granny squares. All supplies are provided. Registration is required. (ages 18+)

Accessibility: The library makes every effort to ensure our programs can be enjoyed by all. If you have any concerns about accessibility or need to request specific accommodations, please contact the library.

This event is supported by the Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act as administered by the Missouri State Library, a division of the Office of the Secretary of State.