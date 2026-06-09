Join us each month for Bite-Sized Chefs, where kids can discover fun and creative cooking techniques that are simple and visually appealing! Young chefs will make and taste a delicious sample at the library, then take home new recipe ideas to impress family and friends. Please let us know about any allergies before registering so we can ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone. (ages 6-11)

Accessibility: The library makes every effort to ensure our programs can be enjoyed by all. If you have any concerns about accessibility or need to request specific accommodations, please contact the library.

Accompanying Adults: This program is designed for children and accompanying adults. Please plan to attend and be engaged with your child for this program. Drop-offs will not be permitted.

Food Allergies: We cannot guarantee that food served at this program has not come into contact with tree nuts, soy, or other allergens.