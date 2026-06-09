Beginning Crochet: Level 2

Continue your crochet journey with us! In this follow-up to our Beginning Crochet class, we’ll review foundational techniques and introduce new basic stitches to expand your skills. Please bring your crochet hook and a skein of yarn. Registration is required—reserve your spot today! (ages 18+)

Accessibility: The library makes every effort to ensure our programs can be enjoyed by all. If you have any concerns about accessibility or need to request specific accommodations, please contact the library.

This event is supported by the Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act as administered by the Missouri State Library, a division of the Office of the Secretary of State.