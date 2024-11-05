© 2024 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Martin's Must-Reads
There are one million new books published each year. With so many books and so little time, where do you begin to find your next must-read? There’s the New York Times Bestseller list, the Goodreads app, the Cape Library’s Staff picks shelf and now Martin’s Must-Reads.Every Wednesday at 6:42 and 8:42 a.m., and Sunday at 8:18 a.m., Betty Martin recommends a must read based on her own personal biases for historical fiction, quirky characters and overall well-turned phrases. Her list includes WWII novels, biographies of trailblazers, novels with truly unique individuals and lots more. Reading close to 100 titles a year, Betty has plenty of titles to share.Local support for "Martin's Must Reads" comes from the Cape Girardeau Public Library and the Poplar Bluff Municipal Library.

Martin's Must-Reads: "James"

KRCU Public Radio | By Betty Martin
Published November 5, 2024 at 11:00 AM CST

“That evening I sat down with Lizzie and six other children in our cabin and gave a language lesson. These were indispensable. Safe movement through the world depended on mastery of language, fluency. ’Papa, why do we have to learn this?’ White folks expect us to sound a certain way and it can only help if we don’t disappoint them. “

That’s a quote from chapter two of Percival Everett’s novel James. The speaker is Jim, slave friend to Huckleberry Finn. The lesson he’s giving is on a slave language that makes slave owners think slaves are less intelligent.

The novel begins with Jim running away after he learns that he is about to be sold and separated from his wife and daughter. He escapes to an island where he meets up with Huck who is running from his abusive father.

If you’ve read Huckleberry Finn, you will remember that this starts their dangerous journey by raft down the Mississippi River. Huck pretends to be Jim’s owner when they run into the two shysters, Duke and King. Huck and Jim become separated several times, and Jim escapes from several evil slave owners until he finally meets up with his wife and daughter and they head for asylum in the North.

Everett portrays Jim, or James, as an articulate, learned man who loves to read philosophical books and steals paper to write his own story. As the jacket says, “Brimming with the electrifying humor and lacerating observations that have made Everett a literary icon, this brilliant and tender novel radically illuminates Jim’s agency, intelligence, and compassion as never before.”

If you’re looking for a way to expand your thinking about Twain’s Jim, then you must read James by Percival Everett.
Arts & Culture
Betty Martin
Betty Martin was born in Boston, Massachusetts to a Lutheran pastor and his organist wife. Betty’s love of books was inspired by her father who read to all four children each night.
See stories by Betty Martin