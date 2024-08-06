© 2024 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Martin's Must-Reads
There are one million new books published each year. With so many books and so little time, where do you begin to find your next must-read? There’s the New York Times Bestseller list, the Goodreads app, the Cape Library’s Staff picks shelf and now Martin’s Must-Reads.Every Wednesday at 6:42 and 8:42 a.m., and Sunday at 8:18 a.m., Betty Martin recommends a must read based on her own personal biases for historical fiction, quirky characters and overall well-turned phrases. Her list includes WWII novels, biographies of trailblazers, novels with truly unique individuals and lots more. Reading close to 100 titles a year, Betty has plenty of titles to share.Local support for "Martin's Must Reads" comes from the Cape Girardeau Public Library and the Poplar Bluff Municipal Library.

Martin's Must-Reads: 'The Underground Library'

KRCU Public Radio | By Betty Martin
Published August 6, 2024 at 11:00 AM CDT

“It is estimated that over half a million people used the London Underground stations as shelters during the war, many on a regular basis. The stations were up to the task, becoming underground communities with provisions and services. Bethnal Green itself boasted a makeshift theater that put on music, ballet, and opera performances, and a childcare unit to enable mothers to work. Medical facilities existed in most of the shelter stations. At least three babies were born underground, including the celebrity Jerry Springer, who was born in Highgate Station in 1944.”

That’s an excerpt from Jennifer Ryan’s author note to her historical novel The Underground Library. It’s based on a true story of the Bethnal Green Library that was moved underground a few weeks into the London Blitz during World War II.

In the novel, Juliet is the new deputy librarian who is inspired to move shelves and books to an underground station, begin nightly readings, and encourage people to borrow books to pass the long hours underground while safe from nightly bombings. Eighteen-year-old Katie works at the library while waiting to begin her studies at the university until an unforeseen life event changes her life trajectory. Sofie is a young Jewish refugee who leaves her sister and father behind and escapes Berlin to work as a maid for a cruel man in Bethnal Green. The story follows these women as they become friends and support one another and others in their community. This novel gives a glimpse into how Londoners coped through this dark time in their history.

If you’re interested in reading about how a library helped people survive the ravages of war, then you must read The Underground Library by Jennifer Ryan.
Arts & Culture
Betty Martin
Betty Martin was born in Boston, Massachusetts to a Lutheran pastor and his organist wife. Betty’s love of books was inspired by her father who read to all four children each night.
See stories by Betty Martin