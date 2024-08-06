Martin's Must-Reads: 'The Underground Library'

“It is estimated that over half a million people used the London Underground stations as shelters during the war, many on a regular basis. The stations were up to the task, becoming underground communities with provisions and services. Bethnal Green itself boasted a makeshift theater that put on music, ballet, and opera performances, and a childcare unit to enable mothers to work. Medical facilities existed in most of the shelter stations. At least three babies were born underground, including the celebrity Jerry Springer, who was born in Highgate Station in 1944.”

That’s an excerpt from Jennifer Ryan’s author note to her historical novel The Underground Library. It’s based on a true story of the Bethnal Green Library that was moved underground a few weeks into the London Blitz during World War II.

In the novel, Juliet is the new deputy librarian who is inspired to move shelves and books to an underground station, begin nightly readings, and encourage people to borrow books to pass the long hours underground while safe from nightly bombings. Eighteen-year-old Katie works at the library while waiting to begin her studies at the university until an unforeseen life event changes her life trajectory. Sofie is a young Jewish refugee who leaves her sister and father behind and escapes Berlin to work as a maid for a cruel man in Bethnal Green. The story follows these women as they become friends and support one another and others in their community. This novel gives a glimpse into how Londoners coped through this dark time in their history.

If you’re interested in reading about how a library helped people survive the ravages of war, then you must read The Underground Library by Jennifer Ryan.