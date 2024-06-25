© 2024 KRCU Public Radio
Martin's Must-Reads
There are one million new books published each year. With so many books and so little time, where do you begin to find your next must-read? There’s the New York Times Bestseller list, the Goodreads app, the Cape Library’s Staff picks shelf and now Martin’s Must-Reads.Every Wednesday at 6:42 and 8:42 a.m., and Sunday at 8:18 a.m., Betty Martin recommends a must read based on her own personal biases for historical fiction, quirky characters and overall well-turned phrases. Her list includes WWII novels, biographies of trailblazers, novels with truly unique individuals and lots more. Reading close to 100 titles a year, Betty has plenty of titles to share.Local support for "Martin's Must Reads" comes from the Cape Girardeau Public Library and the Poplar Bluff Municipal Library.

Martin's Must-Reads: 'House of Glass'

KRCU Public Radio | By Betty Martin
Published June 25, 2024 at 11:00 AM CDT

“Tuesdays at 4:30 p.m. That’s her routine. I stand on a grimy square of sidewalk near the busy intersection of 16th and K Streets, scanning the approaching pedestrians. My new client will arrive in seven minutes. I don’t need to meet her today. All I have to do is visually assess her to see if I’ll be able to work with her. The thought makes my shoulder curl forward, as if I’m instinctively forming a version of the fetal position. I could refuse to take on this client. I could claim it’s impossible for me to be neutral because the media frenzy surrounding the suspicious death of her family’s nanny has already shaped my perceptions.”

That’s the opening passage to Sarah Pekkanen’s mystery House of Glass. The speaker is Stella, the attorney who has been assigned to help decide which of the divorcing parents, Ian or Beth, will be granted full custody of nine-year-old Rose. Stella has been chosen because she, like Rose, suffered from traumatic mutism. Stella’s occurred as a child when she discovered her dead mother. Rose’s started when she witnessed her nanny fall to her death from a third floor window. Rose, her parents and her father’s mother (recovering from a broken leg) are all living in the house where the death occurred.

As Stella works to gain information to help in her decision, she realizes everyone is keeping secrets surrounding the death of the nanny. She’s drawn in to solve the mystery before making a recommendation for the best home for Rose. Helping Rose causes the mystery surrounding her own mother’s death to resurface. The author keeps you guessing about both mysteries until the very end.

If you’re looking for a mystery that revolves around family relationships, then you must read House of Glass by Sarah Pekkanen.
Betty Martin
Betty Martin was born in Boston, Massachusetts to a Lutheran pastor and his organist wife. Betty’s love of books was inspired by her father who read to all four children each night.
