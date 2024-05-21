© 2024 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Martin's Must-Reads
There are one million new books published each year. With so many books and so little time, where do you begin to find your next must-read? There’s the New York Times Bestseller list, the Goodreads app, the Cape Library’s Staff picks shelf and now Martin’s Must-Reads.Every Wednesday at 6:42 and 8:42 a.m., and Sunday at 8:18 a.m., Betty Martin recommends a must read based on her own personal biases for historical fiction, quirky characters and overall well-turned phrases. Her list includes WWII novels, biographies of trailblazers, novels with truly unique individuals and lots more. Reading close to 100 titles a year, Betty has plenty of titles to share.Local support for "Martin's Must Reads" comes from the Cape Girardeau Public Library and the Poplar Bluff Municipal Library.

Martin's Must-Reads: 'Somebody's Fool'

KRCU Public Radio | By Betty Martin
Published May 21, 2024 at 11:00 AM CDT

“So, how does it feel? Said Dr. Qadry, fixing Raymer with her pale blue eyes. “Yesterday was your last day, right?” Right. In fact his photo had made the front page of the paper, it’s headline reading: “The End of an Era.” He was pictured at his desk, surrounded by cardboard boxes. Behind him on the wall was a framed quotation that was, unfortunately, readable: We’re Not Happy, it said, Until You’re Not Happy. Douglas Raymer, North Bath Chief of Police, 1989.”

That’s a passage from Pulitzer Prize winning author Richard Russo’s newest novel Somebody’s Fool. Raymer was the police chief for the town of North Bath, a town that has just been annexed by its neighbor Schuyler Springs. His girlfriend, and former fellow police officer, has been named chief of police for Schuyler Springs.

Peter Sully has returned to North Bath to fix up the house he inherited from his father, sell it and move away again. But his father has left him a list of townspeople to look after. They, and his estranged son who turns up unexpectedly, complicate what seemed like a straightforward plan.

Two of the other characters are the owners of the local bar and cafe and a mean police officer. As if it’s not enough to keep track of all the intermingled relationships, Russo inserts a suicide mystery. By the time the body is found, it’s unrecognizable and has no I.D. If you’ve read his prize-winning novel Empire Falls you know that Russo is a master at writing about complicated human relationships.

If you’re looking for a story that, as the book jacket says is “...infused with all of Russo’s trademark wry humor and shrewd observations,” then you must read Somebody’s Fool by Richard Russo.
Arts & Culture
Betty Martin
Betty Martin was born in Boston, Massachusetts to a Lutheran pastor and his organist wife. Betty’s love of books was inspired by her father who read to all four children each night.
See stories by Betty Martin