Martin's Must-Reads: 'Somebody's Fool'

“So, how does it feel? Said Dr. Qadry, fixing Raymer with her pale blue eyes. “Yesterday was your last day, right?” Right. In fact his photo had made the front page of the paper, it’s headline reading: “The End of an Era.” He was pictured at his desk, surrounded by cardboard boxes. Behind him on the wall was a framed quotation that was, unfortunately, readable: We’re Not Happy, it said, Until You’re Not Happy. Douglas Raymer, North Bath Chief of Police, 1989.”

That’s a passage from Pulitzer Prize winning author Richard Russo’s newest novel Somebody’s Fool. Raymer was the police chief for the town of North Bath, a town that has just been annexed by its neighbor Schuyler Springs. His girlfriend, and former fellow police officer, has been named chief of police for Schuyler Springs.

Peter Sully has returned to North Bath to fix up the house he inherited from his father, sell it and move away again. But his father has left him a list of townspeople to look after. They, and his estranged son who turns up unexpectedly, complicate what seemed like a straightforward plan.

Two of the other characters are the owners of the local bar and cafe and a mean police officer. As if it’s not enough to keep track of all the intermingled relationships, Russo inserts a suicide mystery. By the time the body is found, it’s unrecognizable and has no I.D. If you’ve read his prize-winning novel Empire Falls you know that Russo is a master at writing about complicated human relationships.

If you’re looking for a story that, as the book jacket says is “...infused with all of Russo’s trademark wry humor and shrewd observations,” then you must read Somebody’s Fool by Richard Russo.