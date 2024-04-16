© 2024 KRCU Public Radio
Martin's Must-Reads
There are one million new books published each year. With so many books and so little time, where do you begin to find your next must-read? There’s the New York Times Bestseller list, the Goodreads app, the Cape Library’s Staff picks shelf and now Martin’s Must-Reads.Every Wednesday at 6:42 and 8:42 a.m., and Sunday at 8:18 a.m., Betty Martin recommends a must read based on her own personal biases for historical fiction, quirky characters and overall well-turned phrases. Her list includes WWII novels, biographies of trailblazers, novels with truly unique individuals and lots more. Reading close to 100 titles a year, Betty has plenty of titles to share.Local support for "Martin's Must Reads" comes from the Cape Girardeau Public Library and the Poplar Bluff Municipal Library.

Martin's Must-Reads: 'The Collected Regrets of Clover'

KRCU Public Radio | By Betty Martin
Published April 16, 2024 at 11:00 AM CDT

“I didn’t mean to keep count of how many people I’d watched die since Mrs. Heyland thirty- one years ago, but my subconscious was a diligent accountant. Especially since I was nearing a pretty impressive milestone - today the tally nudged up to ninety-seven.”

That’s a passage from Mikki Brammer’s debut novel The Collected Regrets of Clover. Clover is a thirty-six-year-old death doula in New York City. She’s hired to keep company with and give comfort to the dying. Her fascination with death began in first grade after her parents died in China on the same day that her beloved kindergarten teacher died while reading Peter Rabbit to her class. But it’s when her beloved grandfather dies alone while she’s traveling that she chooses death doula as her profession.

She documents each dying person’s life in her three notebooks: Advice, Confessions and Regrets so that in some small way they will be remembered. Except for her eighty-year-old friend Leo, she spends all her free time alone, sometimes watching romantic comedies, sometimes choosing a regret from her client notebook and fulfilling it.

After each death she often attends a meeting of one of the death cafes in the city. It’s at one of those that she meets Sebastian, who hires her to spend time with his mother Claudia during her last days. Unlike most of her clients, she becomes attached to Claudia and helps her erase one of her regrets while she’s still alive. This is a lovely novel with some very real things to say about living a full life without regrets and the realities of the grief process.

If you’re looking for a gentle novel about the taboo subject of death, then you must read The Collected Regrets of Clover by Mikki Brammer.
Arts & Culture
Betty Martin
Betty Martin was born in Boston, Massachusetts to a Lutheran pastor and his organist wife. Betty’s love of books was inspired by her father who read to all four children each night.
