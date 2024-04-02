Martin's Must-Reads: 'The Lost Colony'

“For a long moment, the command post is silent. All eyes study the drone video feed on the screen. A sea of red heat signatures is moving through the jungle, heading directly for Jericho City. We’ll never survive contact with this many E. Rex. Even before we came down to the planet, we knew that the Eos Rex was the most dangerous predator on this world. We call them E. Rex because they resemble the T. Rex from Earth’s past.”

That passage is from Chapter 3 of A. G. Riddle’s science fiction novel The Lost Colony. This is the last in his Long Winter trilogy. The book alternates between the voices of Emma, the mayor of the new city and her husband James, the smartest man in the colony. James is off searching for answers as to why everyone from the sister colony has disappeared. While Emma and her team deal with three deadly forces: E. Rex devouring her citizens, severe storms that destroy the homes they have spent months building and deadly cave spores, James is picking up a collection of seemingly indecipherable clues hoping they will lead him to the other colony. He’s accompanied by an enemy robot. I don’t want to spoil the ending for you, but I will say that he does find the other colony and deciphers the clues that explain the greatest danger to human survival.

If you’re into very imaginative apocalyptic stories, and if you’ve read the first two novels in this trilogy, then you must read The Lost Colony by A. G. Riddle.