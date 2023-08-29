© 2023 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Martin's Must-Reads
There are one million new books published each year. With so many books and so little time, where do you begin to find your next must-read? There’s the New York Times Bestseller list, the Goodreads app, the Cape Library’s Staff picks shelf and now Martin’s Must-Reads.Every Wednesday at 6:42 and 8:42 a.m., and Sunday at 8:18 a.m., Betty Martin recommends a must read based on her own personal biases for historical fiction, quirky characters and overall well-turned phrases. Her list includes WWII novels, biographies of trailblazers, novels with truly unique individuals and lots more. Reading close to 100 titles a year, Betty has plenty of titles to share.Local support for "Martin's Must Reads" comes from the Cape Girardeau Public Library and the Poplar Bluff Municipal Library.

Martin's Must Reads: 'It. Goes. So. Fast.'

KRCU Public Radio | By Betty Martin
Published August 29, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT

“I’m counting the time left before my oldest child leaves home. The time left that the four of us will live together, under this roof, intact as a family. The time left - let’s just come out and say it - for me to make a different choice. “

I’m Betty Martin with "Martin’s Must Reads" and those are some lines from the first chapter of Mary Louise Kelly’s book It. Goes. So. Fast. I’m sure many of you will recognize her as being the co-host for NPR’s All Things Considered for nearly two decades. She loves her job and is really good at it. We all learn a lot from her reporting.

This book is an honest look at the tension between balancing a career and parenting. She wrote this book while on leave from her reporting job. It was her oldest son James’ last year in high school. Her last chance to attend his soccer games that always took place when she was on the air. She’d always thought she’d have more time, but now the clock was ticking down. It wasn’t the first time she had taken time off to focus on her children. When Alexander, her younger son, needed some intense speech therapy she took a year off.

She also devotes chapters to her father who instilled the love of running in her and the fact that she is deaf - or close to it - with hearing loss in the severe-to-profound hearing range at high frequencies.

As she recounts some of the times she questions her choices, we get a glimpse into her life as a reporter: Baghdad to cover a visit by the U.S. Secretary of Defense, Pakistan to report on terrorism and rising nuclear threats, a dressing down she received from Secretary Mike Pompeo and how she dealt with the lies he told about it.

If you’re a parent who has had similar work/family balancing issues, then you must read It. Goes. So. Fast. by Mary Louise Kelly.

Arts & Culture
Betty Martin
Betty Martin was born in Boston, Massachusetts to a Lutheran pastor and his organist wife. Betty’s love of books was inspired by her father who read to all four children each night.
See stories by Betty Martin