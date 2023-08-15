Martin's Must Reads: 'Someone Else's Shoes'

“The dirty white van with Grayside Print Solutions on the side is waiting by the loading doors, engine idling. She half runs, half shuffles toward it in the gym flip-flops....She slips her feet out of the flip-flops and reaches into her kitbag for her shoes.....It is only then she realizes that although the kitbag looks like hers it is not hers. This bag does not contain her comfortable black pumps, suitable for pounding pavements and negotiating print deals. This bag contains a pair of vertiginous red crocodile-skin sling backs.”

I’m Betty Martin with "Martin’s Must Reads" and those are some lines from the first chapter of Jojo Moyes’ newest novel Someone Else’s Shoes. Sam Kemp left the gym in a hurry because her cruel boss changed the time of her first appointment. Between her work situation and her depressed, out-of-work husband her total life is a struggle.

She can’t go into the sales meeting in gym flip-fops so she wears the red shoes and discovers they give her a boost of confidence.

When she tries to return them she discovers the gym has gone out of business. The owner of the shoes is Nisha Cantor, the wife of a wealthy, controlling auto dealer. Finding her bag missing, she heads back to their hotel in a robe and flip-flops to change into something from her extensive wardrobe, but she can’t get past the lobby. Her husband’s body guard won’t let her up to the penthouse. She soon discovers that her husband has filed for divorce and frozen all her assets. Desperate for money she hires on as a maid for the same hotel. Her husband tells her that he will give her a settlement after she returns the red shoes to him. How will she recover the shoes and move on with her life?

If you’re looking for a novel that’s about four enterprising women figuring out life and solving a crime at the same time, then you must read Someone Else’s Shoes by Jojo Moyes.