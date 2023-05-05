The best picket signs of the Hollywood writers' strike

As the Writers Guild of America strike continues into its third day, the jokes aren't on late night TV anymore — they're on the picket lines.

More than 11,000 movie and television writers have stopped working after contract negotiations stalled out between their union and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the trade association that represents Hollywood's studios and production companies.

The standoff could last months and shut down Hollywood production. (The last writers' strike lasted from November 2007 into February 2008.) Some of the sticking points include questions over staffing levels for new TV programs and income from episodes aired on streaming services.

Since the strike kicked off Tuesday, hundreds of writers have picketed in the Los Angeles area and in New York, outside the studios and offices of Netflix, NBCUniversal, Disney, Sony, Paramount, Warner Bros. and others.

Among the signs were jokes about the artificial intelligence service ChatGPT, the wealth of studio executives and many, many references to the HBO hit Succession. Here are some of our favorites:

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Mandalit del Barco / NPR / NPR On left, a picket sign outside Netflix headquarters in Hollywood. On right, writer K.C. Scott pickets outside Amazon Studios in Culver City, Calif.

One thing this writer’s strike is going to give us is elite sign content. pic.twitter.com/IYv0ijMcBh — Nazanin Nour (@NazaninNour) May 4, 2023

These #writersstrike picket signs are so good.

“‘I’M MAD AS HELL AND I’M NOT GOING GO TAKE THIS ANYMORE’ WAS NOT WRITTEN BY A PRODUCER!” pic.twitter.com/UV4rkQGmfy — 𝙎𝙝𝙤𝙘𝙠 𝙅𝙖𝙘𝙦𝙪𝙚𝙨 𝘿𝙚𝙢𝙮 (@EmmaTolkin) May 2, 2023

Mandalit del Barco / NPR News / NPR News Outside Netflix headquarters in Hollywood on the first day of the writer's strike

Have I mentioned how my wife’s WGA strike signs are objectively excellent? Because they are. They’re excellent. pic.twitter.com/I6mJVzB5kw — Mason Lieberman (@MasonLieberman) May 4, 2023

Chris Pizzello / AP / AP Writer Jono Matt holds a sign referring to the short-lived streaming service Quibi at the WGA picket line outside Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank.

"LET'S REPLACE STUDIO EXECS WITH A.I." ✊🏽 @chescaleigh #WritersStrike #WritersGuildofAmerica pic.twitter.com/92lkceffFe — Jenny Yang is in LA Sun May 21st 4pm Self Help Me (@jennyyangtv) May 3, 2023

Stefan Jeremiah / AP / AP A WGA protest outside the Netflix headquarters in New York City.