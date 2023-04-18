Martin's Must Reads: 'The Paris Apartment'

“Prologue. Friday. Ben. His fingers hover over the keyboard. Got to get it all down. This: this is the story that’s going to make his name. He’s sitting in front of the apartment’s long windows, which look onto the central courtyard. It’s a beautiful building, but there’s something rotten at its heart. Now he’s discovered it he can smell the stench of it everywhere.”

I’m Betty Martin with "Martin’s Must Reads" and those are lines from the prologue of Lucy Foley’s mystery The Paris Apartment. Ben is a budding journalist who moved to Paris to try to make a name for himself. He’s invited by his college friend Nick to live in a beautiful apartment building. The other apartments are occupied by a married couple, Antoine and his wife and by nineteen year old Mimi and her friend Camille. The building owners, Sophie and Jacques, live in the penthouse. And there’s an older woman, the concierge, who lives in a tiny cottage on the grounds.

Ben’s half sister, Jess, arrives from Britain with very little notice, running from trouble and hoping to start a new life. Eleven hours after Jess gets a text from Ben she arrives at his apartment only to discover that he is missing. All of his things are still in the apartment including his phone and his wallet. All the towels in the apartment are missing. There’s a large bleached spot on the floor near the door.

As Jess questions the other residents she becomes convinced that something sinister has happened to Ben. The author does a great job of slowly revealing clues and just when you think you know what happened, there’s a surprise ending.

If you’re looking for a mystery that will keep you guessing until the end, then you must read The Paris Apartment by Lucy Foley.