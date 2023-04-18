© 2023 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
mmr_logo.png
Martin's Must-Reads
There are one million new books published each year. With so many books and so little time, where do you begin to find your next must-read? There’s the New York Times Bestseller list, the Goodreads app, the Cape Library’s Staff picks shelf and now Martin’s Must-Reads.Every Wednesday at 6:42 and 8:42 a.m., and Sunday at 8:18 a.m., Betty Martin recommends a must read based on her own personal biases for historical fiction, quirky characters and overall well-turned phrases. Her list includes WWII novels, biographies of trailblazers, novels with truly unique individuals and lots more. Reading close to 100 titles a year, Betty has plenty of titles to share.Local support for "Martin's Must Reads" comes from the Cape Girardeau Public Library and the Poplar Bluff Municipal Library.

Martin's Must Reads: 'The Paris Apartment'

KRCU Public Radio | By Betty Martin
Published April 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT
The Paris Apartment Image.png

“Prologue. Friday. Ben. His fingers hover over the keyboard. Got to get it all down. This: this is the story that’s going to make his name. He’s sitting in front of the apartment’s long windows, which look onto the central courtyard. It’s a beautiful building, but there’s something rotten at its heart. Now he’s discovered it he can smell the stench of it everywhere.”

I’m Betty Martin with "Martin’s Must Reads" and those are lines from the prologue of Lucy Foley’s mystery The Paris Apartment. Ben is a budding journalist who moved to Paris to try to make a name for himself. He’s invited by his college friend Nick to live in a beautiful apartment building. The other apartments are occupied by a married couple, Antoine and his wife and by nineteen year old Mimi and her friend Camille. The building owners, Sophie and Jacques, live in the penthouse. And there’s an older woman, the concierge, who lives in a tiny cottage on the grounds.

Ben’s half sister, Jess, arrives from Britain with very little notice, running from trouble and hoping to start a new life. Eleven hours after Jess gets a text from Ben she arrives at his apartment only to discover that he is missing. All of his things are still in the apartment including his phone and his wallet. All the towels in the apartment are missing. There’s a large bleached spot on the floor near the door.

As Jess questions the other residents she becomes convinced that something sinister has happened to Ben. The author does a great job of slowly revealing clues and just when you think you know what happened, there’s a surprise ending.

If you’re looking for a mystery that will keep you guessing until the end, then you must read The Paris Apartment by Lucy Foley.

Arts & Culture
Betty Martin
Betty Martin was born in Boston, Massachusetts to a Lutheran pastor and his organist wife. Betty’s love of books was inspired by her father who read to all four children each night.
See stories by Betty Martin