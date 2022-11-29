© 2022 KRCU Public Radio
Martin's Must-Reads
There are one million new books published each year. With so many books and so little time, where do you begin to find your next must-read? There’s the New York Times Bestseller list, the Goodreads app, the Cape Library’s Staff picks shelf and now Martin’s Must-Reads.Every Wednesday at 6:42 and 8:42 a.m., and Sunday at 8:18 a.m., Betty Martin recommends a must read based on her own personal biases for historical fiction, quirky characters and overall well-turned phrases. Her list includes WWII novels, biographies of trailblazers, novels with truly unique individuals and lots more. Reading close to 100 titles a year, Betty has plenty of titles to share.Local support for "Martin's Must Reads" comes from the Cape Girardeau Public Library and the Poplar Bluff Municipal Library.

Martin's Must Reads: 'The Diamond Eye'

KRCU Public Radio | By Betty Martin
Published November 29, 2022 at 12:20 PM CST
“In the summer of 1942, as the world was locked in war against Hitler, a woman crossed the sea from the Soviet Union to the United States. She was a single mother, a graduate student, a library researcher. She was a soldier, a war hero, a sniper with 309 kills to her name. She was Russia’s envoy, America’s sweetheart, and Eleanor Roosevelt’s dear friend. Her story is incredible. Her story is true. Meet Lady Death.”

I’m Betty Martin with "Martin’s Must Reads" and that’s the introduction to Kate Quinn’s latest historical novel The Diamond Eye.

Mila Pavlichenko is a twenty-six year old single mother when she becomes a sharp shooter for the Red Army during World War II. When her prowess becomes known by the higher powers, they send her to the United States to convince them to help the Russians fight the Germans. It’s while on that tour that Mila becomes friends with Eleanor Roosevelt and also makes use of her highly honed sniper skills.

Quinn used details from Pavichenko’s memoirs to write this gripping story. Some chapters follow her through her year as a sniper: her techniques, her military career and her personal life. Others follow her months as part of the Soviet Delegation to the United States. It’s unique to think about World War II from the Soviet perspective and we don’t often remember that Russia was once an ally of the United States. Quinn’s last sentence in her author’s note reads, “The Diamond Eye is seen through the lens of Soviet blood - one woman’s fight to stanch it’s flow, first with her rifle and then with her voice as she crossed an ocean to bring American steel home to help her countrymen.”

If you’re looking for a novel about a strong woman soldier, then you must read The Diamond Eye by Kate Quinn.

