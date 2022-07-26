© 2022 KRCU Public Radio
Arts & Culture
mmr_logo.png
Martin's Must-Reads
There are one million new books published each year. With so many books and so little time, where do you begin to find your next must-read? There’s the New York Times Bestseller list, the Goodreads app, the Cape Library’s Staff picks shelf and now Martin’s Must-Reads.Every Wednesday at 6:42 and 8:42 a.m., and Sunday at 8:18 a.m., Betty Martin recommends a must read based on her own personal biases for historical fiction, quirky characters and overall well-turned phrases. Her list includes WWII novels, biographies of trailblazers, novels with truly unique individuals and lots more. Reading close to 100 titles a year, Betty has plenty of titles to share.Local support for "Martin's Must Reads" comes from the Cape Girardeau Public Library and the Poplar Bluff Municipal Library.

Martin's Must Reads: 'The Train to Moscow"

KRCU Public Radio | By Betty Martin
Published July 26, 2022 at 2:01 PM CDT
Book Covers.png

“She immediately knows something is wrong The door to Marik’s house is ajar, and there is a black car blocking the street just a few meters away. Not really a car - there aren’t many cars in Ivanovo...Who is this wagon waiting for?”

I’m Betty Martin with "Martin’s Must Reads" and those are some of the opening lines in Elena Gorokhova’s novel A Train to Moscow. Gorokhova is a first generation Russian immigrant who after publishing two memoirs has now turned to the fiction genre to tell the story of life in Russia after World War II.

Her story is based on members and experiences of her own family. The story begins when Sasha, the narrator, is seven and witnesses her friend Marik’s father arrested for some minor slight, never to be seen again.

When they are young, Sasha, Marik and Andrei are inseparable until tragedy ends Marik’s life. Sasha lives with her mother and grandparents. Upon graduation from high school, and against her family’s wishes, Sasha takes a train to Moscow to pursue her dream to be an actress. She leaves her beloved Andrei behind. When she leaves she takes with her a copy of a diary written by her uncle while fighting in WWII, an uncle who never returned after the war and is presumed dead.

The story follows her career and the yearning she still has for Andrei. When you read this book you can’t help but experience, as the press release states, “the harsh realities and complexities of growing up in post-WWII Russia.”

If you’re looking for a novel about everyday life in post war Russia, then you must read A Train to Moscow by Elena Gorokhova.

Betty Martin
Betty Martin was born in Boston, Massachusetts to a Lutheran pastor and his organist wife. Betty’s love of books was inspired by her father who read to all four children each night.
See stories by Betty Martin