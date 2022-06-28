© 2022 KRCU Public Radio
Arts & Culture
Martin's Must-Reads
There are one million new books published each year. With so many books and so little time, where do you begin to find your next must-read? There’s the New York Times Bestseller list, the Goodreads app, the Cape Library’s Staff picks shelf and now Martin’s Must-Reads.Every Wednesday at 6:42 and 8:42 a.m., and Sunday at 8:18 a.m., Betty Martin recommends a must read based on her own personal biases for historical fiction, quirky characters and overall well-turned phrases. Her list includes WWII novels, biographies of trailblazers, novels with truly unique individuals and lots more. Reading close to 100 titles a year, Betty has plenty of titles to share.Local support for "Martin's Must Reads" comes from the Cape Girardeau Public Library and the Poplar Bluff Municipal Library.

Martin's Must Reads: 'The Legends Club'

KRCU Public Radio | By Mark Martin
Published June 28, 2022 at 12:56 PM CDT
“Dean, Jim, and Mike. Or, as their loyal followers would call them, Coach Smith, V, and Coach K. They were hardly the Three Musketeers—their most intense duels were against, not alongside, one another. But in the end, they did become comrades—linked together in basketball lore, forever.”

I’m Mark Martin with "Martin’s Must Reads" and John Feinstein in his book The Legends Club, Dean Smith, Mike Krzyzewski, Jim Valvano and an Epic College Basketball Rivalry recounts the story of three college basketball legends, their legendary rivalries but also their quiet humanity.

The Legends Club begins in the spring of 1980 when Mike Krzyzewski was named the head basketball coach at Duke University, and Jim Valvano to North Carolina State. Dean Smith had already been the coach at North Carolina for 19 years. Coach K and Jimmy V were inducted into the madness that is ACC basketball and especially basketball in North Carolina. The book tells enough basketball stories to satisfy even the most hardcore sports fan.

The greater story is the humanity of the three men. Jim Valvano’s death from cancer is retold, along with his courage and inspiration. Coach K, a former rival became Jimmy V’s best friend and support through his cancer battle. The bitterness—stemming from their competition -- that existed between Coach K and Dean Smith evolved into friendship and respect.

John Feinstein in The Legends Club ends with this quote from Coach K, “What we became, as individuals, but maybe even more as a group is an amazing story.” Mr. Feinstein goes on, “Although Krzyzewski knows that no one lives forever, he also knows what he and Smith and Valvano became. Their intense battles, their friendships, their rivalries, their victories, and their legacies—as coaches, as rivals, and as men—will undoubtedly live forever.”

Arts & Culture
Mark Martin
Mark Martin (also known as Mr. Betty Martin) was born in Midland, Texas. In 1979, after graduating from Texas Tech University, he worked as a financial analyst for Conoco. Upon graduating from Concordia Seminary with a Masters of Divinity degree in 1993, he began his ministry at Trinity Lutheran Church in Egypt Mills and later moved to the Associate Pastor position at St. Andrew Lutheran Church. In November of 2019, he began a new career as a Transitional Pastor of LCMS (Lutheran Church Missouri Synod). When he's not pastoring, he's watching sports, reading, or riding his BMW motorcycle. His reading tastes gravitate to nonfiction: history, sports, science, biographies, and the human condition. As a monthly guest reviewer, he adds another dimension to Martin's Must-Reads.
See stories by Mark Martin
