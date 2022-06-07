© 2022 KRCU Public Radio
Martin's Must-Reads
There are one million new books published each year. With so many books and so little time, where do you begin to find your next must-read? There’s the New York Times Bestseller list, the Goodreads app, the Cape Library’s Staff picks shelf and now Martin’s Must-Reads.Every Wednesday at 6:42 and 8:42 a.m., and Sunday at 8:18 a.m., Betty Martin recommends a must read based on her own personal biases for historical fiction, quirky characters and overall well-turned phrases. Her list includes WWII novels, biographies of trailblazers, novels with truly unique individuals and lots more. Reading close to 100 titles a year, Betty has plenty of titles to share.Local support for "Martin's Must Reads" comes from the Cape Girardeau Public Library and the Poplar Bluff Municipal Library.

Martin's Must Reads: 'The Boleyn Inheritance'

KRCU Public Radio | By Betty Martin
Published June 7, 2022 at 10:04 AM CDT
Boleyn Inheritance Cover.png

It’s July 1539 and the lives of three women are about to converge in England. Mary Boleyn of Norfolk House is to return to court, Ann, Duchess of Cleves is having her portrait painted in anticipation of being chosen by Henry the VIII as his next queen and fourteen year old Katherine of Norfolk House, a vain and silly girl is adding up her possessions.

I’m Betty Martin with "Martin’s Must Reads" and those are the leading characters in Philippa Gregory’s novel The Boleyn Inheritance. When Mary Boleyn was last at court she watched her husband and his sister be beheaded. Ann has been chosen to wed Henry so that England can form an alliance with Germany. She’s happy to leave her home and her abusive mother and brother. But she doesn’t speak English, dresses strangely, has no friends at court and is instantly disliked by the king. Katherine is chosen to serve the new queen and through her beauty and flirtations catches the eye of the king. Gregory alternates the voice of her narrative among these three women.

King Henry has made himself judge, jury and even God delivering death sentences on trumped up charges to thousands of people. This is a fascinating look into the time of his reign when no one was safe from his whims.

In her author notes, Gregory says that Anne of Cleves and Katherine Howard are the two wives of Henry VIII of whom we know the least. Gregory takes the few historical facts that are known and weaves an engrossing sixteenth century tale.

If you’re looking for a story of the madness of Henry VIII and several of the women who suffered his wrath, then you must read The Boleyn Inheritance by Philippa Gregory.

Betty Martin
Betty Martin was born in Boston, Massachusetts to a Lutheran pastor and his organist wife. Betty’s love of books was inspired by her father who read to all four children each night.
See stories by Betty Martin