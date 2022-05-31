© 2022 KRCU Public Radio
There are one million new books published each year. With so many books and so little time, where do you begin to find your next must-read? There’s the New York Times Bestseller list, the Goodreads app, the Cape Library’s Staff picks shelf and now Martin’s Must-Reads.Every Wednesday at 6:42 and 8:42 a.m., and Sunday at 8:18 a.m., Betty Martin recommends a must read based on her own personal biases for historical fiction, quirky characters and overall well-turned phrases. Her list includes WWII novels, biographies of trailblazers, novels with truly unique individuals and lots more. Reading close to 100 titles a year, Betty has plenty of titles to share.Local support for "Martin's Must Reads" comes from the Cape Girardeau Public Library and the Poplar Bluff Municipal Library.

Martin's Must Reads: 'Bobby Kennedy: A Raging Spirit'

KRCU Public Radio | By Mark Martin
Published May 31, 2022 at 10:47 AM CDT
web photo.png

“Bobby Kennedy was a personal hero to a multitude of Americans... They loved him as a fellow patriot who believed a great country could also be a good one.”

I’m Mark Martin with "Martin’s Must Reads" and with this quote from the dust jacket of Chris Matthew’s book Bobby Kennedy: A Raging Spirit the stage is set for the story of a passionate son from one of America’s most well known families.

Bobby Kennedy’s life began in the shadow of his two older brothers, Joe Jr. and John. Separated from them by age and the family mantra of exalting the oldest son above all else, he neither knew his brothers nor cared for them. It was while seeking his own place in life that John asked him to head his first campaign for Congress. From that point forward his life became ever more intertwined with his brother John. For President Kennedy, Bobby became not just the trusted younger brother, but the President’s most trusted advisor.

When he was no longer in the shadow of his fallen brother, Bobby Kennedy became his own person with his own passions. In a speech after the death of Martin Luther King he said, “What we need in the United States is not division. What we need in the United States is not hatred. What we need in the United States is not violence and lawlessness, but is love and wisdom, and compassion toward one another, a feeling of justice toward those who still suffer within our country—whether they be white or they be black.”

In today’s world of factions, tribalism and the desire to destroy your opposition read Chris Matthew’s book Bobby Kennedy and read about a man who had what is rare today: political bravery and moral courage.

Mark Martin
Mark Martin (also known as Mr. Betty Martin) was born in Midland, Texas. In 1979, after graduating from Texas Tech University, he worked as a financial analyst for Conoco. Upon graduating from Concordia Seminary with a Masters of Divinity degree in 1993, he began his ministry at Trinity Lutheran Church in Egypt Mills and later moved to the Associate Pastor position at St. Andrew Lutheran Church. In November of 2019, he began a new career as a Transitional Pastor of LCMS (Lutheran Church Missouri Synod). When he's not pastoring, he's watching sports, reading, or riding his BMW motorcycle. His reading tastes gravitate to nonfiction: history, sports, science, biographies, and the human condition. As a monthly guest reviewer, he adds another dimension to Martin's Must-Reads.
