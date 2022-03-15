© 2022 KRCU Public Radio
Southeast Missouri's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
mmr_logo.png
Martin's Must-Reads
There are one million new books published each year. With so many books and so little time, where do you begin to find your next must-read? There’s the New York Times Bestseller list, the Goodreads app, the Cape Library’s Staff picks shelf and now Martin’s Must-Reads.Every Wednesday at 6:42 and 8:42 a.m., and Sunday at 8:18 a.m., Betty Martin recommends a must read based on her own personal biases for historical fiction, quirky characters and overall well-turned phrases. Her list includes WWII novels, biographies of trailblazers, novels with truly unique individuals and lots more. Reading close to 100 titles a year, Betty has plenty of titles to share.Local support for "Martin's Must Reads" comes from the Cape Girardeau Public Library and the Poplar Bluff Municipal Library.

Martin's Must Reads: 'Stuff You Should Know'

KRCU Public Radio | By Betty Martin
Published March 15, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT
Book Covers.png

“From the odd to the mundane, from the overlooked to the under appreciated, from the infinite to the infinitesimal; whether it involved a person, place or thing, whether it was an idea or an event, a process or a system, real or imagined, every day we found something that made us sit up, take notice, and say ‘huh, that’s interesting...we should talk about that.’”

I’m Betty Martin and that’s a quote from the Preface of Josh Clark and Chuck Bryant’s book Stuff You Should Know: An Incomplete Compendium of Mostly Interesting Things.

Clark and Bryant have been podcasting since 2008 about all kinds of interesting things and published a book of twenty-seven of them. They include: Mr. Potato Head, The History of Income Tax, The Pet Rock, Trillionaires, Jack Kevorkian, and Dog Smells. Here’s a quote about dog smells, “An average-sized dog’s brain is only ten percent the size of a human’s brain, but the part responsible for processing smell is forty times bigger. They have anywhere from twenty-five to sixty times more scent glands than we do, which makes their sense of smell 10,000 to 100,000 times better than ours.”

I love this book because it’s not only informative, but very funny. There are footnotes on almost every page and they too are informative and funny. In a chapter on "Keeping Up with the Joneses" a footnote informs us that the term hoity-toity should not be confused with hoi polloi. Another notes that Joseph Pulitzer is not pronounced PEW-lit-zer, but rather PUH-lit-zer or as Pulitzer himself instructed people, “pull it sir.”

If you’re looking for a break from the usual informational book, then you must read Stuff You Should Know by Josh Clark and Chuck Bryant.

Arts & Culture
Betty Martin
Betty Martin was born in Boston, Massachusetts to a Lutheran pastor and his organist wife. Betty’s love of books was inspired by her father who read to all four children each night.
See stories by Betty Martin
Related Content
  • Crossroads Book Cover.png
    Arts & Culture
    Martin's Must Reads: 'Crossroads'
    Betty Martin
    ,
    Crossroads is the name of the church’s youth group, but it is also where these five people stand in their lives. If you’re looking for a story with vivid characters, then you must read "Crossroads" by Jonathan Franzen.