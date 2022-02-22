© 2022 KRCU Public Radio
Southeast Missouri's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
mmr_logo.png
Martin's Must-Reads
There are one million new books published each year. With so many books and so little time, where do you begin to find your next must-read? There’s the New York Times Bestseller list, the Goodreads app, the Cape Library’s Staff picks shelf and now Martin’s Must-Reads.Every Wednesday at 6:42 and 8:42 a.m., and Sunday at 8:18 a.m., Betty Martin recommends a must read based on her own personal biases for historical fiction, quirky characters and overall well-turned phrases. Her list includes WWII novels, biographies of trailblazers, novels with truly unique individuals and lots more. Reading close to 100 titles a year, Betty has plenty of titles to share.Local support for "Martin's Must Reads" comes from the Cape Girardeau Public Library and the Poplar Bluff Municipal Library.

Martin's Must Reads: 'Apples Never Fall'

KRCU Public Radio | By Betty Martin
Published February 22, 2022 at 12:11 PM CST
Book Covers.png

“The bike lay on the side of the road beneath a gray oak, the handlebars at an odd, jutted angle, as if it had been thrown with angry force. Four green apples lay scattered on the dry grass beneath the tree as if they had spilled and rolled from the bike’s basket.”

I’m Betty Martin with "Martin’s Must Reads" and those are two sentences from the prologue to Liane Moriarty’s newest novel Apples Never Fall. The story revolves around the Delaney family. Seventy year old Joy and her husband Stan are tennis pros who, until recently, had their own tennis school. Their four children were raised to be fierce tennis competitors, though none were ever good enough to be champions. Amy, the oldest, is a lost soul who has a job as a taste tester. Logan is a business teacher who’s just ended a promising relationship. Troy is the successful one, a rich trader. And Brooke, the youngest, has just opened her own physical therapy practice and ended her ten year marriage.

As the story opens a stranger, Savannah, appears at Joy and Stan’s door with a bloody forehead seeking shelter from an abusive boyfriend. They take her in and in exchange, Savannah cooks and cleans for them until a connection between her and the Delaney family is discovered. A month later, Joy disappears without a word and the police are called in. Foul play is suspected and the evidence points to Stan.

As the novel progresses much is revealed about each character’s personality. Moriarty is a master at seemingly effortless character development. And when the mystery is solved on page 411 of 464, you will be astonished at how she has made all the pieces of the puzzle fit. You must read Apples Never Fall by Liane Moriarty.

Arts & Culture
Betty Martin
Betty Martin was born in Boston, Massachusetts to a Lutheran pastor and his organist wife. Betty’s love of books was inspired by her father who read to all four children each night.
See stories by Betty Martin
Related Content
  • Book Covers.png
    Arts & Culture
    Martin's Must Reads: 'The Dictionary of Lost Words'
    Betty Martin
    ,
    Esme comes to realize that there are many words relating to women that are deemed not important enough to be included in the dictionary. She collects these words and stores them in a box that she labels “The Dictionary of Lost Words.”
  • Book Cover.png
    Arts & Culture
    Martin's Must Reads: 'The Husbands'
    Betty Martin
    ,
    “Imagine a place, a special place, where the husbands are everywhere, yes, but instead of just putting the dishes in the sink when finished eating, they put them in the dishwasher, they carry up the items left on the stairs and put them away, they refill children’s water glasses at 3 a.m. and lead sleepy toddlers back to their own beds, they write thank you notes, etc.”