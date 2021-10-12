© 2021 KRCU Public Radio
web header.png
Southeast Missouri's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
mmr_logo.png
Martin's Must-Reads
There are one million new books published each year. With so many books and so little time, where do you begin to find your next must-read? There’s the New York Times Bestseller list, the Goodreads app, the Cape Library’s Staff picks shelf and now Martin’s Must-Reads.Every Wednesday at 6:42 and 8:42 a.m., and Sunday at 8:18 a.m., Betty Martin recommends a must read based on her own personal biases for historical fiction, quirky characters and overall well-turned phrases. Her list includes WWII novels, biographies of trailblazers, novels with truly unique individuals and lots more. Reading close to 100 titles a year, Betty has plenty of titles to share.Local support for "Martin's Must Reads" comes from the Cape Girardeau Public Library and the Poplar Bluff Municipal Library.

Martin's Must Reads: 'Miss Austen'

KRCU Public Radio | By Betty Martin
Published October 12, 2021 at 1:23 PM CDT
miss_austen.png

"Kintbury, March 1840. ‘Miss Austen’ the voice came from behind her. ‘Forgive me.’ She turned. ‘I did not know you were there.’ Cassandra managed a smile but stayed where she was on the vicarage doorstep. She would dearly like to be more effusive...but was simply too tired to move. Her old bones had been shaken apart by the coach ride from her home in Chawton, and the chill wind off the river was piercing her joints. She stood by her bags and watched Isabella approach.”

I’m Betty Martin with "Martin’s Must Reads" and those are some lines from the beginning of Gill Hornby’s novel Miss Austen. The novel begins in 1840. Cassandra’s famous author sister, Jane Austen, has been dead for twenty years. In an effort to protect any secrets that may shed a bad light on Jane, Cassandra has traveled to the Fowle’s home to retrieve any damaging letters that Jane may have sent to her friend Eliza Fowle. Her excuse is to help Isabelle Fowle pack up the family possessions to ready the rectory for a new occupant.

As the book jacket states the novel “moves back and forth in time, between Cassandra’s vibrant memories of Jane and the revelations found years later in her sister’s letters. It is the untold story of the most important person in Jane Austen’s life.”

In her Author’s Note Hornby states that it is a matter of family record that Cassandra did indeed review Jane’s letters and burned a majority of them, so the ones that appear in this novel are fictional. This novel is written in the same style as Jane Austen’s works so if you’re a fan of hers, then you must read Miss Austen by Gill Hornby.

Tags

Arts & CultureMartin's Must-Reads
Betty Martin
Betty Martin was born in Boston, Massachusetts to a Lutheran pastor and his organist wife. Betty’s love of books was inspired by her father who read to all four children each night.
See stories by Betty Martin
Related Content