Scotland, Connecticut: The town with six ZIP codes

Now, one of the really cool things about working for NPR is we really cover America, stories like that one just now about primary care physicians. And also this, about a small town in Connecticut that has six ZIP codes. Fewer than 1,600 people and six ZIP codes. Connecticut Public's Abigail Brone reports people hope Congress will pass a bill to make things simpler.

ABIGAIL BRONE, BYLINE: Scotland - not to be mistaken for the country - is nestled near the Rhode Island border. From Cemetery Road, it's easy to miss the turnoff for Chris Farms, where owner Chris Withington makes animal feed. Even though the business is in Scotland, the street address comes up as the town of Baltic, so he has to make sure to tell customers to use Baltic's ZIP code.

CHRIS WITHINGTON: We put it right on the Facebook page. For GPS, use Baltic 06330.

BRONE: Withington has lived in Scotland for decades and has tried different methods of facing the ZIP code problem.

WITHINGTON: Up until about 20 years ago, I used to have a post office box. I actually had two, one in Windham for business and one here in Scotland.

BRONE: It's uncommon for a town with only 600 addresses to have six ZIP codes. The town has one blinking stoplight and a single store. Officials say there are more cows than people. The ZIP codes have caused issues for nearly every resident, according to Scotland town clerk Sharon George.

SHARON GEORGE: The ZIP code issue led to one of our residents - his wife passed away and it took over a month to get her death certificate corrected.

BRONE: The same goes for birth certificates, which are often sent to the wrong town since Scotland has so many ZIP codes.

GEORGE: If you live in Scotland and your address is Hampton and you're a woman in labor, the last thing you're thinking about is...

BRONE: Oh, the ZIP code (laughter).

GEORGE: ...Wait, that's my mailing address. So a lot of times we have our birth certificates, and until Mom and Dad come in looking for it, I don't even realize it's missing.

BRONE: The United States Postal Service established ZIP codes in 1963 with the goal of making it easier for mail carriers to sort and deliver mail. Democratic Congressman Joe Courtney represents Scotland and the surrounding towns. He says automation has only made it worse, and the U.S. Postal Service has been unresponsive to requests for change. Courtney's cosponsoring a federal bill that would consolidate ZIP codes for more than 30 towns and cities. Not just Scotland, Connecticut, but also parts of Colorado, Florida and Wisconsin.

JOE COURTNEY: A huge, bureaucratic mess. And it's just been met with total cold shoulder. They have elevated their own ZIP code formula and systems above what is actually happening to the people who are actually getting served by the post office.

BRONE: USPS declined an interview but said in a statement that ZIP codes are based on the amount of mail and delivery area size but, quote, "not necessarily linked to municipalities or perceived community boundaries," end quote. They say changing the ZIP codes would negatively impact mail service. But Scotland tax assessor Mary Hawley says the ZIP codes create a daily challenge for her.

MARY HAWLEY: I know government works slowly. I know.

BRONE: Congressman Courtney says it may take about a year before Congress votes on the ZIP code bill. Hawley wants Congress to approve the bill before she retires, for the sake of future and fellow Scotland residents, cows included.

For NPR News, I'm Abigail Brone.

