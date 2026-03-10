ISIS-inspired suspects charged after foiled New York protest attack

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Two Pennsylvania men have been charged with terrorism-related crimes following an attempted attack using explosive devices over the weekend in New York City.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

OK. There were no injuries. The device didn't go off. But federal investigators assert that the suspects, both of them teenagers, were motivated by ISIS. That group has worked to radicalize young Muslim men around the world. NPR's Brian Mann is covering this story. Brian, good morning.

BRIAN MANN, BYLINE: Good morning, Steve.

INSKEEP: What do you know about the suspects?

MANN: So Emir Balat, who's 18, and Ibrahim Kayumi, 19, are both from Pennsylvania. Neither have criminal records. Investigators say they arrived in New York City Saturday, apparently drawn by an anti-Muslim protest organized by a far-right group. It had been widely publicized. Authorities said yesterday the men were caught on camera throwing improvised explosive devices at the anti-Muslim protesters. Jay Clayton is U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York. At a press conference yesterday in Manhattan, he said the two suspects planned for this to be a deadly attack.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

JAY CLAYTON: These were ISIS-inspired actions. And it is chilling that they wanted to do something more than the Boston Marathon - more than three deaths.

MANN: Rebecca Weiner heads the NYPD's anti-terror organization. She said at least one of these devices was a jar, Steve, that was packed with nuts and bolts and screws, and also a chemical called TATP widely used in IEDs around the world. Weiner said it's very lucky this device didn't detonate when thrown into the crowd.

REBECCA WEINER: They could have caused death, destruction. Extremely dangerous compound and extremely dangerous place deployed.

MANN: So Balat and Kayumi were charged yesterday with crimes that include aiding a foreign terror organization and using a weapon of mass destruction.

INSKEEP: Disturbing to hear the composition of that weapon. But why do authorities say the men were motivated specifically by ISIS?

MANN: Officials say Balat and Kayumi started talking after their arrest. According to court documents filed yesterday, they allegedly waived their Miranda rights and told police they watched ISIS materials on their phone. Investigators say Balat allegedly wrote on a piece of paper that he pledged allegiance to the Islamic State. Balat also allegedly told authorities he hoped to carry out an attack bigger than the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013. Important to say, Steve, these are only allegations at this point. The two men were arraigned yesterday. They have not yet entered a plea. They're being held without bail.

INSKEEP: How is Mayor Mamdani responding to all of this?

MANN: Yeah. Zohran Mamdani is New York City's first Muslim mayor. Speaking yesterday, he condemned that anti-Muslim rally as bigotry, but said the far-right activists who gathered had a right to free speech.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

ZOHRAN MAMDANI: I will defend that right every day that I am mayor, even when those protesting say things that I abhor. New York City will never tolerate violence, whether from protests or counterprotests.

MANN: And Mamdani praised NYPD officers who responded quickly to this alleged attack.

INSKEEP: OK. So let's talk this through. Where does the investigation go next, with the suspects in custody and, at least according to the police, saying some things?

MANN: Yeah. The FBI probe is continuing in New York City - also in Pennsylvania, where these men lived. Agents searched a storage unit in Pennsylvania last night. Officials have declined to say whether they think these men had actual contact with ISIS recruiters or self-radicalized after looking at that material online. NYPD officials say they do think these alleged actions are part of a pattern where the Islamic State is attempting to mobilize young Muslim men using social media.

INSKEEP: Brian, is there any evidence that this incident was in some way linked to the war in Iran?

MANN: You know, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch spoke about this a couple times yesterday. She said there's no sign Kayumi and Balat were motivated by U.S. and Israeli airstrikes in Iran, but she said the war does have the city's anti-terror units on high alert. She says drone and heavy weapons teams are forward-deployed throughout New York City. Officials say they also want residents to be vigilant.

INSKEEP: NPR's Brian Mann. Thanks so much.

MANN: Thanks, Steve. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.