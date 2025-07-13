Let's Talk Business: What Missouri's New Web Accessibility Regulations Mean for Business

A recent increase in “sue-and-settle” cases around website accessibility in Missouri has created a good reminder of new rules and regulations that may require updates to your business website.

Recent changes to state and federal policy are reshaping digital accessibility expectations—especially for organizations doing business with the public sector. Under new federal ADA Title II rules and Missouri’s existing state law, public agencies must ensure their websites and digital tools comply with WCAG 2.1 Level AA standards by April 2026 (or April 2027 for smaller entities). This ensures online content is accessible to individuals with disabilities.

While this mandate applies directly to state and local governments, private businesses are impacted, too—particularly those that contract with or provide services to public agencies. Website designers, IT firms, content creators, and software providers may be required to meet these standards to retain or qualify for government contracts.

Additionally, even though ADA Title III (covering private businesses) doesn’t yet require WCAG compliance, courts increasingly use it as the standard in digital accessibility lawsuits. This makes proactive compliance a smart legal and customer-service move for any business with a public-facing website.

Improving digital accessibility is more than a legal checkbox—it’s about expanding your reach to all customers, including the one in four Americans living with a disability. Businesses are encouraged to audit their websites, address core accessibility issues, and include accessibility statements to demonstrate commitment.