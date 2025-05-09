Americans in St. Peter's Square celebrate the election of Pope Leo XIV

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

The first American pope in history celebrated his first mass as pontiff today.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

POPE LEO XIV: You have called me to carry that cross and to be blessed with that mission. And I know I can rely on each and every one of you to walk with me as we continue as a church, as a community of friends of Jesus, as believers to announce the good news, to announce the Gospel.

FADEL: Leo XIV, who was born Robert Prevost, addressed the cardinals who elected him. Dressed in white and gold vestments, he spoke in the Sistine Chapel beneath Michelangelo's fresco, "The Last Judgment." Leo was named just yesterday. Tens of thousands of people packed into St. Peter's Square to greet the new pontiff as he emerged onto the balcony of the basilica. NPR's senior producer Sarah Ventre and international correspondent Ruth Sherlock were there and take us through the surprising and historic day.

RUTH SHERLOCK, BYLINE: In the moments before the white smoke came, there were prayers in St. Peter's Square.

UNIDENTIFIED GROUP: (Non-English language spoken).

SHERLOCK: Prayers in all languages from priests, monks, nuns and other faithful, like these women from Bangladesh.

UNIDENTIFIED GROUP: (Non-English language spoken).

SHERLOCK: All with their own private hopes for who should become the new leader of the Catholic Church. And then, just after 6 p.m. in Italy, there it was.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: (Speaking Italian).

(CHEERING)

SHERLOCK: The bells of St. Peter's Square are tolling - white smoke is billowing out of the chimney of the Sistine Chapel. It means a new pope, a new era for the Catholic Church. In the crowd, there's so much anticipation and celebration.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SHERLOCK: The Vatican's Swiss guards, in their helmets with red plumes, parade through St. Peter's Square.

UNIDENTIFIED CROWD: (Chanting) Viva il papa. Viva il papa. Viva il papa.

SHERLOCK: People cry, long live the pope.

UNIDENTIFIED CROWD: (Chanting) Viva il papa.

SHERLOCK: Everyone has come out to witness this moment in history.

(CHEERING)

SHERLOCK: And here we go. The announcement is about to be made.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED CLERIC: Habemus Papam.

(CHEERING)

SHERLOCK: Habemus Papam - we have a pope.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED CLERIC: Cardinal Prevost.

SHERLOCK: There's surprise at first, and a little confusion. People scramble on their phones to understand who this is.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: No internet.

SHERLOCK: But there's no internet. Almost no phone data, one woman says.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #3: (Non-English language spoken).

SHERLOCK: Gradually, the name of Robert Prevost is passed through the crowd. Leo XIV, the United States of America's first pope.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

LEO XIV: (Speaking Latin).

SHERLOCK: "Peace be with you all," are his opening words.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

LEO XIV: (Speaking Latin).

SHERLOCK: His speech carries echoes of the papacy of his predecessor, Francis' focus on a global church. He wishes peace to, quote, "all of the people, all over the Earth."

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

LEO XIV: (Speaking Latin).

(CHEERING)

KIMBERLY MANDELKOW: I'm so proud of our church. I'm so proud of the Midwest. I'm so proud of all of our priests and deacons and bishops and cardinals that serve with the church in the U.S. So very, very happy.

SHERLOCK: Kimberly Mandelkow (ph) is from Minneapolis. She's interrupted by an Italian passerby.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #4: Bad news, an American pope. Very bad news. After Trump? No American pope.

SHERLOCK: He walks away before we can get his name, but he's worried about having an American pope in the era of President Trump, viewed by some as a disruptor. But maybe this is why the world needs an American pope, Mandelkow says.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

MANDELKOW: But maybe that's a good thing. American pope with Trump. I think because he knows our system, being an American. He knows democracy. I think he knows how to talk to President Trump and to hopefully get him to back down.

SHERLOCK: Just one of the countless expectations, thoughts, and hopes from Catholics around the world, as they wait to learn more about their new pope.

Ruth Sherlock, NPR News, St. Peter's Square in Vatican City. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.