Two-Minute Drill: 2025 Rowdy Bowl Scheduled for April 26

Southeast Missouri's Rowdy Bowl II Football Spring Game powered by SOAR Collective is scheduled for Saturday, April 26, at Houck Field.

Gates will open at 5 p.m., with kickoff set for 6 p.m. In-game entertainment will be emceed by Todd Thomas, That One Guy for the St. Louis Cardinals. After the game, the SOAR Collective 5th Quarter presented by Arnold Insurance will feature live entertainment by Porta Party DJs.

The SEMO Football team will again be split into two teams led by honorary head coaches. Team Innovative Orthodontics will be coached by Dr. Terry Spence, and Team Premier Physical Therapy will be coached by Dennis Riney. The guest head coaches will be involved behind-the-scenes during the Rowdy Bowl, participate in the team draft at the beginning of the week, and be on the sidelines during the game.

The Rowdy Bowl is in its second year, as the Department of Athletics and SOAR Collective partnered to inject new energy into the traditional football spring game, which is the culmination of the football team’s spring practice segment allowed by the NCAA.

In addition to creating a fun fan environment for the community, the Rowdy Bowl serves as an important fundraiser for the SEMO Football program. Proceeds from Rowdy Bowl sponsorships and VIP end zone tickets will support financial aid for Redhawks Football student-athletes.