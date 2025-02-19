© 2025 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
To Your Health
With some questionable health advice being posted by your friends on Facebook, politicians arguing about the state of the American healthcare system and a new medical study being summarized in just a sentence or two on TV---that seems to contradict the study you heard summarized yesterday---it can be overwhelming to navigate the ever-changing landscape of health news.

To Your Health: Chapped Lips

KRCU Public Radio | By Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs
Published February 19, 2025 at 11:00 AM CST

Author Sarah Vowell stated, “My lips are chapped from the winds of change.” But odds are, if you’re listening to this, your lips are chapped from the winds of winter.

Cold, dry weather, sun damage, and frequently licking your lips are just a few of the reasons your lips might feel dry and chapped.

To prevent and treat dry, chapped lips at home, follow these tips from board-certified dermatologists:

When lips feel dry, it may feel natural to wet them by licking them, but this can worsen the problem. As saliva evaporates, your lips become drier. Apply lip balm whenever you are tempted to lick your lips.

However, make sure that the lip balm you are using isn’t making the problem worse. Use products that are fragrance-free and hypoallergenic to avoid irritation. A thick ointment that contains white petroleum jelly seals in water longer. Titanium oxide and zinc oxide provide sun protection that is important even in winter. The sun can burn dry, chapped lips more easily, which could trigger cold sores.

Next, stay hydrated. Drinking lots of water can help prevent chapped lips. A humidifier in your bedroom can be helpful, especially if you breathe through your mouth at night.

Finally, the skin on your lips is prone to cracking, and chapped lips may bleed and cause pain and stinging. If the bleeding is frequent and at-home treatment doesn’t help, visit your healthcare provider.

Resources:
https://www.aad.org/public/everyday-care/skin-care-basics/dry/heal-dry-chapped-lips

https://my.clevelandclinic.org/health/diseases/22005-chapped-lips
Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs
Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs is an assistant professor in the Department of Leadership, Middle & Secondary Education. She writes for special publications of The Southeast Missourian and is a certified Community Health Worker.
See stories by Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs