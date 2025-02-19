To Your Health: Chapped Lips

Author Sarah Vowell stated, “My lips are chapped from the winds of change.” But odds are, if you’re listening to this, your lips are chapped from the winds of winter.

Cold, dry weather, sun damage, and frequently licking your lips are just a few of the reasons your lips might feel dry and chapped.

To prevent and treat dry, chapped lips at home, follow these tips from board-certified dermatologists:

When lips feel dry, it may feel natural to wet them by licking them, but this can worsen the problem. As saliva evaporates, your lips become drier. Apply lip balm whenever you are tempted to lick your lips.

However, make sure that the lip balm you are using isn’t making the problem worse. Use products that are fragrance-free and hypoallergenic to avoid irritation. A thick ointment that contains white petroleum jelly seals in water longer. Titanium oxide and zinc oxide provide sun protection that is important even in winter. The sun can burn dry, chapped lips more easily, which could trigger cold sores.

Next, stay hydrated. Drinking lots of water can help prevent chapped lips. A humidifier in your bedroom can be helpful, especially if you breathe through your mouth at night.

Finally, the skin on your lips is prone to cracking, and chapped lips may bleed and cause pain and stinging. If the bleeding is frequent and at-home treatment doesn’t help, visit your healthcare provider.

Resources:

https://www.aad.org/public/everyday-care/skin-care-basics/dry/heal-dry-chapped-lips