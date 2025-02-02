© 2025 KRCU Public Radio
Let's Talk Business
Every Monday at 6:42 a.m. and 8:42 a.m., Rob Gilligan provides information on what's happening in the area of regional development in Southeast Missouri. Rob is the President and CEO of the Cape Chamber. Local support for "Let's Talk Business" is provided by Carved + Crafted Catering. (573) 651-2569

Let's Talk Business: Preparing for Disruption

KRCU Public Radio | By Rob Gilligan
Published February 2, 2025 at 11:17 AM CST
Sarah Walter / KRCU

Last week, an unexpected memo from the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) sent many into panic as a freeze on Federal grant and loan funds was announced. While the order was rescinded before going into effect, it certainly has leaders examining what the potential impact could have been.

In business, uncertainty is inevitable. Whether it’s an economic downturn, supply chain issues, or shifting market demands, unexpected revenue disruptions can challenge even the most stable companies. The key to long-term success is preparation.

Start by building a financial buffer. A well-maintained emergency fund can cover essential expenses during downturns. Aim for at least three to six months’ worth of operating costs in reserve.

Next, diversify revenue streams. Relying on a single client, product, market, or funding source can be risky. Expanding into complementary services, new customer segments, or digital sales channels can help cushion revenue fluctuations.

Cash flow management is also crucial. Regularly review accounts receivable, negotiate flexible payment terms with vendors, and identify cost-saving opportunities without compromising quality.

Finally, strengthen customer and stakeholder relationships. Loyal customers and strong industry connections can provide support during tough times, whether through continued business, referrals, or strategic partnerships.

By planning, businesses can navigate uncertainty with confidence and resilience, ensuring long-term stability in an ever-changing landscape.
Rob Gilligan
Rob is the President and CEO of the Cape Chamber.
