At the 2025 Grammys, Beyoncé takes home album of the year and Kendrick Lamar wins big

When host Trevor Noah closed out the 67th Grammy Awards, he spoke out loud what was on everyone's mind.

"We finally saw it happen everyone," he said. "Beyoncé has finally won album of the year."

Her first album of the year win for COWBOY CARTER represents a new career-defining milestone for Beyoncé, who holds the record for being both the most nominated and most awarded artist in Grammy history. When accepting the award, which was presented to her by Los Angeles county firefighters, she dedicated the historic win to country music pioneer Linda Martell. Beyoncé also won best country duo/group performance for her song "II Most Wanted" ft. Miley Cyrus. Earlier in the night — with what appeared to be genuine bewilderment — Bey accepted the Grammy for best country album after she was notably shut out of the Country Music Association Awards last year.

In another remarkable sweep, Kendrick Lamar took home gramophones for song of the year, record of the year, best rap song, best rap performance and best music video for "Not Like Us." The diss track, which was widely considered the definitive mic drop in the rapper's ongoing beef with Drake, is also at the center of a legal battle Drake has waged against Universal Music Group. In his complaint, the Canadian rapper claims the label — which represents both him and Lamar — threatened his livelihood by promoting the song. Nevertheless, Lamar's wins tonight come on the heels of a months-long victory lap for the rapper, who released his album GNX in November and will headline the Super Bowl halftime show next week.

In a surprising move of the night, Academy favorites Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift didn't win any awards. Instead, much of the focus was on rising talent. The last of the four main categories — best new artist — represented one of the most competitive races of the ceremony. Following an electric live rendition of her breakout single "Pink Pony Club" earlier in the show, Chappell Roan beat out fellow nominees Sabrina Carpenter, Shaboozey, Benson Boone, Teddy Swims, RAYE, Khruangbin and Doechii, who also delivered one of the most memorable performances of the night. In Roan's acceptance speech, the "Midwest Princess" directly criticized the music industry while advocating for livable wages for rising artists. She opened up about her own struggle to get a job and access healthcare after being dropped from her first label during the pandemic. "It was so devastating to feel so committed to my art and feel so betrayed by the system," she said. "Labels, we got you. But do you got us?"

A ceremony that focused on the Los Angeles wildfires

Given the wildfires that raged across Los Angeles last month, the 67th Grammy Awards focused heavily on the spirit and resilience of the city it calls home. The Academy's mission to pay tribute to both the city itself and all of those affected by the wildfires showed up as soon as the show started with host Trevor Noah's monologue. The band Dawes — whose members Taylor and Griffin Goldsmith lost their homes in the fires — were backed by John Legend, Sheryl Crow, Brad Paisley and Brittany Howard to perform a cover of Randy Newman's "I Love L.A." Shortly after, LA native Eilish took the stage. Decked out in a Los Angeles Dodgers hat and assembled against a backdrop of the Southern California mountains, the 23-year-old singer and her brother Finneas infused new meaning into their haunting, borderline-creepy love song, "Birds of a Feather."

The dedication to Los Angeles was not only limited to musical performances. In addition to fundraising efforts highlighted by Noah throughout the show, the Academy decided to incorporate short clips of small business owners who are a crucial part of the local economy, such as a floral designer who introduced her shop's mission alongside Grammy winner Doja Cat. During his acceptance speech for record of the year, Compton native Kendrick Lamar shouted out a number of Los Angeles neighborhoods and highlighted recovery efforts.

A celebration of both new and established artists

Tonight's show also saw a new wave of young talent claiming their star power. Florida multihyphenate Doechii took home the Grammy for best rap album for her debut mixtape, Alligator Bites Never Heal, and thanked the legacy of Black women in hip-hop that came before her. Sabrina Carpenter won for best pop vocal album and best pop solo performance for "Espresso." The 25-year-old performed a medley of hits from Short n' Sweet, her sixth studio album and commercial breakthrough. Charli xcx, who won awards for best pop dance recording and best dance/electronic album during the earlier premiere ceremony, rocked out with a Brat medley performance that included personalities like Julia Fox, Alex Consani, The Dare and her producer A.G. Cook dancing on stage.

The ceremony also included a tribute for legendary producer Quincy Jones, who died in November. It featured a monologue from Will Smith — Jones executive produced The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air — as well as performances from Herbie Hancock, Stevie Wonder, Cynthia Erivo, Lainey Wilson and Janelle Monáe interpreting the late Michael Jackson.

Other notable winners from the premiere ceremony include Nashville darling Sierra Ferrell (best Americana album, best Americana roots song, best Americana performance and best Americana roots performance) and St. Vincent (best rock song, best alternative music performance, and best alternative music album).

The 2025 Grammys focused on a message of unity, and the night did not come without political comments and broad gestures towards the new administration — particularly from women. When accepting the global impact award, Alicia Keys said "DEI is not a threat, it's a gift." Lady Gaga, who won for best pop duo/group performance alongside Bruno Mars, declared her support for the queer and trans community in her speech. Shakira also dedicated her win for best Latin pop album to her fellow immigrant community.



