Two-Minute Drill: Taylor Ingle Wins MIC Gymnast of the Week; Gymhawks Return to Houck Field House Friday

Taylor Ingle of Southeast Missouri Gymnastics took home her second-straight Midwest Independent Conference 'Gymnast of the Week' Award, the league announced on Wednesday morning.

Ingle, who has competed in the all-around in all five meets so far this season, set a new season-high 39.150 on Sunday afternoon at the Bowling Green Tri-Meet. Ingle finished in second place just narrowly behind Luciana Alvarado-Reid of Central Michigan (39.275).

Ingle finished in the top three on three-of-four events on Sunday including a first-place finish on the vault (9.850), a second-place finish on the beam (9.750), and a third-place finish on the floor (9.800). She also placed sixth place on the bars (9.750).

Earlier in the week, the Gymhawks competed and won the Centenary Tri-Meet with a final score of 192.325 led by Ingle once again who finished in first place in the all-around with a 38.225.

Ingle finished with three first-place finishes on vault (9.850), beam (9.800), and floor (9.825). The meet marked the second all-around win of the season for Ingle, coming just two days after her first of the season at Texas Woman's.

The Gymhawks will hold their first home meet of the season on Friday, January 31, when fellow MIC-member Illinois State comes to Cape Girardeau. Competition is slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. inside Houck Field House. The first 500 fans will receive a special edition Gymnastics Rowdy bobblehead.