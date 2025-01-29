Consumer Handbook: Data Privacy Week Tips

This Data Privacy Week, Better Business Bureau® (BBB®) has tips for consumers and businesses to safeguard data and enable trust.

It's tough to keep track of your information in an increasingly connected world. But as people rely more on online services for daily activities, it’s more important than ever to be in control of your data.

Personal information is regularly shared on the internet by cell phones, tablets, laptops or any other device that connects through Wi-Fi or an internet provider. These access points make it easier to shop, bank, make travel arrangements, and keep in touch with friends or family, but they might also allow fraudsters to access your information.

While it may seem like there's nothing you can do to stop a cyberattack, there are precautions you can take to help guard your data.

For one thing, your choice of businesses impacts your data privacy. Businesses are increasingly expected to safeguard the privacy of their customers as they handle personal consumer information.

Besides choosing trusted businesses to work with, you can make other choices in your daily life that will help keep your data secure online:

● Share with care. Posts on social media last a long time. Consider who will see the post, how readers might perceive it and what information it might reveal about the individual posting it.

● Manage your privacy settings. Check the privacy and security settings on your devices, apps and browsers and set them to your comfort level for information sharing.

● Know what data you're sharing with businesses. Personal information, such as purchase history, IP address or physical location, has tremendous value to businesses – just like money. Make informed decisions about whether or not to share data with certain businesses by considering the amount of personal information they are asking for and weighing it against the benefits you may receive in return.

● Use Wi-Fi safely. Avoid accessing sensitive accounts (like banking or email) on public Wi-Fi networks, as they are often insecure and vulnerable to hackers. Consider using a virtual private network (VPN) to secure your connection on public networks.

● Make your passwords long and strong. Use long passwords with a combination of uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers, and symbols. Don’t use the same password for multiple accounts. Keep a paper list of your passwords in a safe place (not on or near your computer) or consider using a secure online password manager.

● Keep tabs on apps. Many apps ask for access to personal information, such as your location, contacts list and photo album. Be thoughtful about who gets that information, and be wary of apps that request access to information that is not required or relevant to the services they offer. Delete unused apps on your devices and keep devices secure by updating them regularly.

● Lock down your login. For online accounts, use the strongest authentication tools available. Your usernames and passwords are not enough; consider using two-factor authentication for key accounts like email, banking and social media, especially on mobile devices.

● Don’t click on unfamiliar links. Whether at home or at work, don’t click on links from unfamiliar sources or in unexpected messages. One wrong click can lead to viruses, malware or identity theft.

● Pay attention to internet-connected devices. Smart thermostats, voice control systems, cars and even refrigerators are all part of the growing list of devices that can track our activity. Read the privacy policy to understand what data they collect and how it will be used.