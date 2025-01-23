Two-Minute Drill: John Klein Hired as Head Women's Soccer Coach

John Klein has been hired as Southeast Missouri's Head Women's Soccer Coach.

Klein, who agreed to a three-year contract through 2027, becomes just the second head coach in SEMO women's soccer history.

A native of St. Louis, Klein joins the Redhawks from Columbia College, where he was the head coach of the men's and women's soccer teams.

Klein compiled 215 wins at the helm of the women's program, guiding the Cougars to 12 NAIA National Tournament appearances, one Elite Eight and one Final Four in 13 years. Columbia College won 21 American Midwest Conference (AMC) league/tournament titles with Klein as its head coach. He earned six AMC Coach of the Year awards, as well.

As head coach of the men's program, Klein had 13 NAIA National Tournament berths, three Elite Eight appearances, and three Final Fours. His men's teams won a total of 22 AMC league/tournament titles, and he collected a total of nine AMC and Region Coach of the Year honors. Klein was Columbia College's men's soccer coach for 25 seasons.

In all, Klein coached 183 First-Team All-Conference players, 65 All-Americans and 68 NAIA All-America Scholar-Athletes between his two head coaching positions at Columbia College.

A former men’s soccer student-athlete at Duke and Saint Louis University, Klein went on to play eight years of professional soccer.