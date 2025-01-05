Let's Talk Business: New Year, New Ideas, New Business

2025 is officially underway, and that means a new year of opportunity. If your New Year’s resolution includes new challenges like starting a business, then the upcoming Early-Stage Business Boot Camp is a great place to start!

Returning to our region with two options to kick-off 2025, the Early-Stage Business Bootcamp is a program expanded through the Southern Missouri Innovation Network Innovate SOMO, led by Codefi and efactory. The program will be offered in both Perryville and Cape Girardeau with support from the Small Business Development Center at Southeast Missouri State.

During this fast-paced, interactive, fun, and energizing program, attendees will discover the best practices, talk through real-life examples, and learn about valuable local resources designed to help small businesses grow. This multi-session Boot Camp is an accelerated program that helps build your foundational business knowledge and jumpstart your new business.

Participants of the program will receive ongoing coaching and mentoring to develop a growth plan and financial budget by the end of the program. Guest speakers and visiting entrepreneurs will bring their real-world experience to make the program topics come alive.

This eight-session, group-based educational program provides future or early-stage entrepreneurs and small business owners with:

• Business Resources Available

• Market Research and Analysis

• Market Identification and Sales

• Financial Management and Projections

• Marketing Channels and Reaching Customer Segments

• Building and Compensating Your Team/Hiring and Managing Employees

• Accessing Capital – Types and Sources

• Positioning Your Business for Growth

Learn more about this program opportunity and sign up to participate at innovatesomo.org