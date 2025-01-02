© 2025 KRCU Public Radio
Two-Minute Drill
Every Friday at 5:42 a.m., 7:42 a.m. and 5:18 p.m., Nate Saverino highlights players, coaches and more in the Two-Minute Drill. Keep up with the Redhawks on KRCU.

Two-Minute Drill: Gymnastics Set to Begin 2025 Campaign Friday at #9 Missouri

KRCU Public Radio | By Nate Saverino
Published January 2, 2025 at 4:30 PM CST
SEMO Athletics

Southeast Missouri Women's Gymnastics will begin the 2025 season on Friday, January 3, at the 'Beauty and the Beast' Quad-Meet hosted by University of Missouri. Competition is slated to begin at 6 p.m. inside the Hearnes Center in Columbia.

The Gymhawks will be one-of-four teams at the meet on Friday night, headlined by the host and #9 ranked Missouri. The Tigers are one of seven SEC members ranked inside the WGCA Top 10 Preseason Poll.

The 2025 season marks the seventh for head coach Ashley Lawson in control of the program that finished a season ago with a fourth-place finish at the 2024 Midwest Independent Conference Championship meet. Last season, the Gymhawks set a program record team score of 197.050 at the Tennessee Collegiate Classic.

The 2025 squad will be made up of 13 returnees and six newcomers. Three of SEMO returners earned All-MIC honors last season.

After opening the season on the road, the Gymhawks will host their first of four home meets on Friday, January 31. The first 500 fans at the home opener will receive a special edition Gymnastics Rowdy bobblehead, courtesy of First State Community Bank.

Friday’s meet at Mizzou can be watched live on the SEC Network +.
