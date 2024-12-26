© 2024 KRCU Public Radio
Two-Minute Drill: Redhawks Earn All-American Honors

KRCU Public Radio | By Nate Saverino
Published December 26, 2024 at 11:00 AM CST
Senior Linebacker Bryce Norman
SEMO Athletics
Senior Linebacker Bryce Norman

Six SEMO Football student-athletes have earned All-American honors for their outstanding performances on the gridiron this fall.

Linebacker Bryce Norman has been named to three All-American teams thus far, garnering first-team honors by the Associated Press, Stats Perform, and FCS Football Central. The Jackson native was the Big South-OVC Defensive Player of the year and is the first player in SEMO football history to lead the team in tackles four-straight years. He finished tied for sixth in the overall voting for the Buck Buchanan Award for national defensive player of the year.

Kicker DC Pippin has earned first-team honors from the Associated Press and Stats Perform, adding second-team honors from FCS Football Central. He broke SEMO's all-time single-season record with 26 field goals made this season.

Stats Perform awarded wide receiver Dorian Anderson with second-team All-American accolades, and quarterback Paxton DeLaurent was a third-team selection. Meanwhile, offensive lineman Carter Guillaume (gill-um) made the Freshman All-American Team.

Finally, offensive lineman Kobe Sixkiller earned recognition as Associated Press All-American honorable mention.

The Redhawks were co-champions of the Big South-OVC Football Association, earning a bid to the FCS Playoffs for the fourth time in the past seven seasons.
