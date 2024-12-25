Consumer Handbook: Delivery Scams

It’s the busiest delivery season of the year, and unfortunately, that means scammers will be busy, too.

Home delivery is the most popular delivery method for people who plan to shop online for the holidays this year – and with delivery comes the risk of scams and package theft.

Delivery scams can happen at any time of year, but shoppers may be busy or distracted during the holidays, and scammers hope they’ll act without thinking.

This is a hectic time of year, but it’s still important to stay on top of your online orders and track them carefully. Knowing what scams to look out for can help you avoid any lost or stolen packages this year.

Common delivery scams reported to BBB:

• Phishing texts or emails that look like official notices from delivery companies. These may contain a "tracking link," a message that the shipper is having difficulty delivering a package to you, or a link to update delivery preferences. Clicking the link either takes you to a form that asks for personally identifying information or to a site that downloads malware onto your computer.

• Fake “missed delivery” tags. In another version of this scam, a fraudster sends you a text claiming to be a delivery person who can’t find your house – it’s an attempt to steal your personal information.

• Package theft. So-called “porch pirates” steal packages from your doorstep. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce found that more than ¼ of consumers have had a package stolen, and that theft was more common at single-family homes than apartments or condos.

BBB’s tips for safe, successful holiday deliveries:

● Keep track of your deliveries. Scammers sending phishing messages hope you'll just assume they are talking about a package you ordered recently without checking to see if the details add up. It will be much harder for them to fool you if you know what packages you are expecting, from what companies and when. Use the tracking number to check the status of your package.

● Know how your delivery company typically contacts you. Be wary of unsolicited messages, especially if you never signed up for text alerts about your package. Don't click on links in texts or emails – go to the delivery company or retailer’s website directly.

● Examine missed delivery notices carefully. Legitimate delivery services might leave a "missed delivery" notice on your door. To make sure the notice is legitimate, look for signs like poor grammar, logos that don’t look quite right and inaccurate contact information for the company.

● Request a signature. This feature requires someone at your home to provide a signature to the delivery person. It may carry an extra fee, but it helps protect expensive packages.

● Don’t leave packages unattended. Porch pirates are especially likely to target houses where the porch or area where packages are delivered is easily visible and within 25 feet of the street.

o Try to schedule package delivery when you know you will be home.

o Ask a neighbor or friend to hold your packages if you’ll be out of town.

o Consider shipping to the store or using a package receiving service.

● Consider using a security camera. A home security system with cameras or a camera-enabled doorbell may help deter package theft and fraud, especially if it’s highly visible.