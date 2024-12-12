Two-Minute Drill: Heather Nelson Announces Retirement as Head Women’s Soccer Coach

After 26 years at the helm, Heather Nelson announced her retirement as Southeast Missouri's Head Women's Soccer Coach last Friday. Her final day in the position will be Dec. 31, 2024.

Nelson was the head coach of the SEMO women's soccer program since it began in 1999.

In 26 years, Nelson accumulated an overall record of 238-177-72 and 115-69-47 in Ohio Valley Conference play. She was a five-time OVC Coach of the Year who led the Redhawks to six OVC regular-season titles, two OVC Tournament crowns and a pair of NCAA Tournament appearances.

Nelson coached a total of four OVC Players of the Year, five OVC Defensive Players of the Year, four OVC Freshmen of the Year and 40 First-Team All-OVC selections. She guided the Redhawks to 19 winning seasons during her tenure. Additionally, her teams made the OVC Tournament in 23 of her 26 seasons as head coach.

Off the field, Nelson's teams were just as impressive.

The Redhawks won five United Soccer Coaches Team Academic Achievement awards and consistently finished as one of the top academic teams in SEMO's Department of Athletics year-in and year-out.

A national search for SEMO's next head women's soccer coach will begin immediately.