Two-Minute Drill: DeLaurent Named Big South-OVC Scholar-Athlete of the Year

Southeast Missouri quarterback Paxton DeLaurent was named the Big South-Ohio Valley Conference Association Scholar-Athlete of the Year to headline the league's All-Academic Team Thursday.

Each school nominated one individual, with at least a 3.0 GPA, for inclusion on the All-Academic Team. To be considered for Scholar-Athlete of the Year, which was voted on by the Association communications directors, the nominees had to have at least a 3.30 GPA.

A native of Camdenton, Missouri, DeLaurent has a 3.951 grade point average in three years at SEMO, where he is majoring in physical education. Overall, his collegiate GPA is 3.969.

For the second-straight season he was named to the Big South-OVC All-Academic Team. DeLaurent was also one of six OVC Scholar-Athlete Award winners, earned the OVC Academic Medal of Honor and was named to the SEMO President's List.

In 2024, DeLaurent was named a finalist for the FedEx Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete of the Year Award. One of the top quarterbacks in the FCS, DeLaurent threw for 4,087 yards and 33 touchdowns and rushed for three additional scores in 13 starts this season. He was also a finalist for the Walter Payton Award, given to the top offensive player in all of FCS Football.