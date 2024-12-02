Rebels Make Surprise Advances in Syria. Who are They and What Does it Mean?

Syria's bloody civil war against the government of Bashar al-Assad started in 2011 but it had been in a stalemate for years. All that changed recently when rebels lead by a group called Hayat Tahrir al-Sham rapidly routed government forces seizing the second most populous Syria city, Aleppo. We hear reaction from Syrians and about the group behind the revival of the conflict.

