Rebels Make Surprise Advances in Syria. Who are They and What Does it Mean?

By Ruth Sherlock,
Willem MarxGreg Dixon
Published December 2, 2024 at 6:11 PM CST

Syria's bloody civil war against the government of Bashar al-Assad started in 2011 but it had been in a stalemate for years. All that changed recently when rebels lead by a group called Hayat Tahrir al-Sham rapidly routed government forces seizing the second most populous Syria city, Aleppo. We hear reaction from Syrians and about the group behind the revival of the conflict.

Ruth Sherlock
Ruth Sherlock is an International Correspondent with National Public Radio. She's based in Beirut and reports on Syria and other countries around the Middle East. She was previously the United States Editor for the Daily Telegraph, covering the 2016 US election. Before moving to the US in the spring of 2015, she was the Telegraph's Middle East correspondent.
Willem Marx
Greg Dixon
