Two-Minute Drill: Redhawks Will Host #12 Illinois State in First Round of FCS Playoffs on Nov. 30

The FCS Playoffs are returning to Cape Girardeau at Houck Field.

The Big South-Ohio Valley Association co-champion and automatic qualifier SEMO Redhawks football team will host #12-seed Illinois State in the first round of the 2024 Football Championship Subdivision Playoffs on Saturday.

Kickoff is set for 11 a.m., CT, at Houck Field, with the pregame Banterra Block Party opening at 8:30 a.m.

SEMO finished the regular-season in a four-way tie for first in the Big South-OVC along with Tennessee State, UT Martin and Tennessee Tech, and the Redhawks secured the league’s automatic berth for the playoffs.

The Redhawks make their fifth FCS Playoff appearance all-time and fourth since the 2018 campaign. SEMO last played in the playoffs in 2022 and last hosted a game in 2019 – also hosting Illinois State that season.

SEMO, Tennessee State, and UT Martin all represent the Big South-OVC in this year's playoff field. It is the first time since 2013 where the conference has three teams in the playoffs.

The winner of the Redhawks and Redbird will travel to face #5-seed UC Davis in the second round of the playoffs next weekend.

Tickets for the FCS Playoff game at Houck Field are available online and on gameday. For more information about playoff game tickets, visit SEMORedhawks.com